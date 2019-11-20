× Downtown Scranton Parking Changes

SCRANTON, Pa. — Over the last week, more and more parking meters in downtown Scranton have been taken down and pay-by-plate pay stations are going up, and folks parking downtown have noticed.

“It was always a hassle having coins and all that stuff. Everybody uses cards anymore so I would say this is definitely more convenient for the way the world works now,” Jennifer Dougherty of Dunmore said.

Aaron Goryl from Moscow works downtown and has been getting questions from customers all week about the parking changes.

“The one thing with the changes, the communication has been an issue. Sometimes I’ll be getting a lot of questions while I’m at work being like hey what’s up with the parking, what’s going on with this. Where’s the meters? That kind of stuff,” Goryl said.

Once you park, you can enter your license plate number in any of the parking kiosks, paying with either a card or quarters. The parking zones throughout downtown have also changed.

“I just had to take a picture of my license plate because I don’t know that off the top of my head, and what zone I’m in, so it’s going to take a little getting used to,” Dougherty said.

The kiosks aren’t the only changes for downtown parking. Starting in 2020, both street parking and garage parking rates will be going up.

“Certainly, it’s a bummer, no one wants to pay more for parking. I find that less of a concern than the communication about it,” Goryl said.

For street parking, the kiosk rates will go up from $1.50 an hour to $2 an hour. Those changes will start on January 1.

“As far as rates, them going up, they have to do what they have to do to stay in business,” Dougherty said.

With parking rates going up starting next year, so will citations.