Vegan Man Suing Burger King for Cooking Impossible Whopper Alongside Meat
FLORIDA — A man is suing Burger King because the meatless Impossible Whopper is cooked on the same grill as meat products, the lawsuit alleges.
The class-action lawsuit, filed Monday in the Southern District of Florida, claims that although the burger chain advertises its vegan option as meat-free, it is contaminated by meat by-product because it’s cooked on the same grill as meat products.
The suit accuses Burger King of false advertising and benefiting monetarily from offering a vegan option that is not in fact vegan.
Burger King declined to comment to several media outlets. CNN’s sister network HLN has reached out to Burger King for a response to the allegations in the lawsuit but has not yet heard back.
Burger King’s website describes the Impossible Whopper as “100% Whopper, 0% Beef.”
“For guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request,” the site notes.
Phillip Williams, the plaintiff in the case, is a vegan who does not eat or drink anything that uses animal by-products.
He purchased an Impossible Whopper at a location in Atlanta in August after seeing advertisements and paid “premium price” for the meatless option, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that if he had known the burger would be cooked in such a manner, he would have not purchased it.
The Burger King that Williams visited did not have signage at the drive-thru indicating that the plant-based burger would be cooked on the same grill as meat, the suit says.
Williams “suffered monetary damages in the amount that he paid to purchase” the Impossible Whopper, according to the suit.
The lawsuit indicates that several other consumers have made similar complaints online about the chain’s practice surrounding the sale of the Impossible Whopper.
The Impossible Whopper has been deemed a huge success for Burger King, fueling its best quarter in four years, according to Restaurant Bands (QSR).
2 comments
burtfan16
Let’s face it, vegans are a huge pain in the azz. They should find a huge island and just live amongst themselves. I lived with one. She had an awesome body. Unfortunately, the rest was just too much to deal with. Viva le meat!
straubdavid9
It wasn’t if … but when this was going to happen. And of course they just have to sue someone …. this didn’t take long, and it didn’t take rocket science to see this coming. Quit trying to appease these vegans …. it will bite you in the azz every time. Question is … if you are sooooo opposed to eating meat, why are you having your food look like a meat product …. seems counter intuitive, and down right silly.