Truck Dumps Load of Food on Giants Despair
LAUREL RUN, Pa. — A truck hauling food overturned on a steep hill in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just after noon on Laurel Run Road in Laurel Run. The driver of the truck was coming down the hill known as Giants Despair and the truck rolled over.
The driver not hurt but the road was shut down while crews cleaned up the spilled food.
41.205574 -75.834652
lickerblisters
The last time I dumped a load on Giants Despair I got dragged through Domestic Relations and paid dearly for 18 years!
norman vincent
Why are trucks going up the Giants?
peatermoss
Devils Elbow ?