Truck Dumps Load of Food on Giants Despair

Posted 2:12 pm, November 19, 2019

LAUREL RUN, Pa. — A truck hauling food overturned on a steep hill in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after noon on Laurel Run Road in Laurel Run. The driver of the truck was coming down the hill known as Giants Despair and the truck rolled over.

The driver not hurt but the road was shut down while crews cleaned up the spilled food.

3 comments

