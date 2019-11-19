Thousands of Cases of Cottage Cheese Recalled Due to Possible Plastic, Metal Contamination

WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Hearings Continue

November 19, 2019

Around 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are voluntarily recalled due to possible plastic and metal contamination.

The company says the pieces of red plastic and metal may have been introduced during production.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the issue was discovered by a consumer.

So far, there have been six complaints and no reports of illness or injury.

The following is being recalled:

  • 16 oz. Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese — best when used by date: Dec102019
  • 24 oz. Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese — best when used by date: Dec102019
  • 24 oz. Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese — best when used by date: Dec102019

Consumers who purchased these products are asked to not eat it and to return it to the store of purchase for an exchange or refund.

Anyone with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.

This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S and exported to Latin America and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

For more details on the recall, click here.

