× Sunday Hunting in Our Neck of the Woods

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the first time since the 1800s, hunters may be able to walk into the woods and legally take home a buck or a doe on a Sunday.

Governor Wolf is expected to sign a bill allowing hunting on some Sundays in Pennsylvania, starting next year.

Lawmakers hope the change will give younger hunters and people who work more opportunities to hunt.

Edward Piestrak owns and operates a gun shop in Luzerne County, and he’s against the change.

“I’m sort of against it like most people are,” said Piestrak, owner of Piestrak’s Gun Shop. “Sunday is a day of religion and we’re getting away from it with more and more things on Sunday. I mean it’s a day of, let the animals rest and let the people rest.”

Some hunters preparing for hunting season inside Piestrak’s Gun Shop in Newport Township tell Newswatch 16 they think hunting on a Sunday could lead to safety issues.

“I think it effects more people that like to get out in the words that aren’t hunters,” said Stan Shaffer of Mountain Top. “There’s a lot of people that like to go out in the woods walking their dogs and riding their mountain bikes, they don’t want to be in the woods with hunters.”

There would be three Sundays of hunting allowed. One during rifle deer season, one during archery season, and another that the Game Commission can decide.

“It’s only a start when they start with three days a year or two. From there it will be adding to it. It’s just a foot in the door. I would rather just keep it away from Sundays. Let the animals rest and let the people rest,” said Piestrak.

“It starts at three and it’s going to open up to all Sundays. So pretty soon hunting season on Sundays it’s going to be a gun zone, so don’t let your dog run around the woods come Sundays,” added Shaffer.

If the governor signs the bill, Sunday hunting wouldn’t begin until next year.