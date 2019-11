× Sunday Hunting Heading to Governor’s Desk

PENNSYLVANIA — Hunting on Sundays in Pennsylvania is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The measure, proposing hunting on three Sundays a year, passed the state senate Monday and is on its way to the Governor’s desk.

Governor Wolf is expected to sign the bill which would allow hunting on one Sunday during archery season, one Sunday during rifle deer season, and one Sunday to be determined by the game commission starting next year.