State Sen. Yudichack to Register as Independent

Posted 12:15 pm, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, November 19, 2019

State Senator John Yudichak

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shake-up in Pennsylvania politics as State Senator John Yudichack has announced he is switching parties.

Yudichak, who represents the 14th Senatorial District, which includes Luzerne and Carbon Counties, made the announcement Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Yudichak says he will become a registered Independent. He cites divisiveness of what he calls purist politicians who choose party over the good of the people as the main reason for his decision to switch his affiliation.

 

