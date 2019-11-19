Seven Locked Up after Hostage Situation in Pike County Community

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Seven people are locked up in the Poconos after allegedly taking a man hostage at a gated community in Pike County.
Five men and two women are charged with assault, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, and more after the attack in the Pine Ridge community near Bushkill Monday afternoon.
Troopers say the men had guns when they smashed their way into the security building there. Three office workers were inside at the time. One worker was taken hostage.
Investigators say two women waited outside in getaway cars.
Troopers say when they arrived, the group tried to escape but were quickly rounded up.
According to state police, the group claimed they are indigenous native Americans and were trying to, “take the land back.”
41.149999 -74.991011
