The United States Postal Service is looking for some helpers to make the wishes of less fortunate children come true this Christmas.

Each year, thousands of children mail letters to Santa. The postal service is putting the letters of needy kids on its website, USPSOperationSanta.com, where you can adopt that child and fulfill his or her wishlist.

The letters can be chosen from any city in the country. All gifts must be mailed out by December 20.