Pizza by Pappas Hosts Fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pizza lovers can help fight cancer.

Pizza by Pappas in downtown Scranton is hosting its annual fundraiser for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Half of all pizza sales on Tuesday and Wednesday will go to the organization.

Over the last 10 years, the fundraiser has raised more than 100-thousand dollars.