Free Parking for Holiday Shoppers in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- If you're going shopping or dining in downtown Williamsport this holiday season, expect to save some money. A deal struck between the Williamsport Business Association and the parking authority will offer free parking to drivers in Billtown.

The decision was made after several drivers and businesses were complaining about the new parking meters installed in the summer.

"Can I use a credit card? How do I do it? It's very foreign from what people are used to," said Meisha Oleksiak.

"The new meters haven't been that well-received by a lot of our customers, both just in terms of user-friendliness and the fact that they have credit card slots that aren't necessarily available," said Andrew Brum at Otto's Bookstore.

Businesses like Otto's Bookstore believe free parking will bring more people back into downtown

"Having to pay for parking is a big detriment for people coming into town, especially those who aren't from around here, but also for the locals who don't live downtown," Brum said.

"The free parking, we're hoping that it brings more people downtown to take advantage of all the shops, the restaurants, and entertainment that happens," said David Kish, Williamsport Parking Authority.

Williamsport will also be making parking free on the first Friday of each month after 3 p.m.