× Computer Glitch Delays Justice In Monroe County Murder Trial

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Officials at the Monroe County Courthouse have declared three mistrials because of a computer system glitch, including a high-profile murder case.

Three people: Salvador Roberts, his sister Carolina Carmona, and her boyfriend Israel Berrios were all on trial, accused of luring a pizza deliveryman, Richard Labar, to East Stroudsburg University’s campus before shooting and killing him in 2017.

Investigators called it cold-blooded murder.

The trial began last week.

The jury was seated and witnesses had testified when Monday a judge declared a mistrial because of a computer glitch, a software upgrade that could have affected the jury selection process.

“I’m still shocked about it, I really am, I really am, I mean, I don’t know what to say. It’s really sad,” said Rick Widdoss of East Stroudsburg.

Officials at the Monroe County Courthouse said there were two other mistrials because of that glitch. Each case will have to be retried.

People told Newswatch 16 their hearts go out to the victim’s families, especially in the murder trial.

“I think it’s horrible, I think it’s horrible these families have to go through this all over again. I think they should have dealt with this quickly and been more efficient about getting the job done,” said Keith Hinkle of East Stroudsburg.

“I don’t understand how the computer glitch could make it have to be a mistrial like, they have all the information. What is it? Jury selection is the problem? I don’t know there should be a way around that so the families don’t have to suffer and go through all this again,” said Kathy Lichtenstein of East Stroudsburg.