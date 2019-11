× Police Search for Rape Suspect in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE, Pa, — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for a man they believe to be involved in a rape.

They say testing has just confirmed Justin Brown, 24, was the man who snuck into a woman’s apartment in Carbondale back in September and raped her and threatened to kill her family.

Brown is said to be homeless.

If you know where he is you’re asked to call police in Carbondale.