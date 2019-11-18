Operation Christmas Child Kicks Off

Posted 4:35 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, November 18, 2019

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP–Volunteers packed up boxes at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church near Sunbury. It’s called “Operation Christmas Child”. These shoe boxes are filled with gifts for children all over the world.

“Some hygiene items, some school supplies, some toys and a wow gift, a soccer ball, a stuffed animal,” Joyce Clayberger said.

This church near Sunbury is collecting shoe boxes all week for Operation Christmas Child. This is the central drop off location for the five county region in Central Pennsylvania, but the drive is taking place all over the country. The project is led by an international missions organization called “Samaritan’s Purse.”

Last year the five county team was able to donate around 17,000 boxes. This year the goal is 20,000.

“Overall 9.1 million shoe boxes is the goal for Operation Christmas Child to be sent overseas,” Clayberger said.

“For a small church, our goal was 40 boxes. I believe we brought 93 here today, so it`s just an awesome ministry,” Pastor Ryan Reigh said.

Pastor Ryan Reigh is from Millville Christian Church. He and some of his church members brought shoe boxes and volunteered.

“We kinda did it as a group. It is to benefit children and to spread the gospel,” Sandy Brown said.

For information on how you can donate a shoe box, click here.

