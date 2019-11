× Getting Ready to Deck the Halls in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks at the Lackawanna County Courthouse are getting ready to deck the hall for the holidays.

Crews were putting up the county Christmas tree Monday on Courthouse Square in Scranton.

The 35-foot Concolor fir came from the Mark Chambers Christmas Trees in Carbondale.

County officials will light the tree on December 5 at 6 p.m.