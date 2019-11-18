× ESU Hosts Global Entrepreneurship Week

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Creative minds will be working together for a week-long event at East Stroudsburg University. The school is hosting Global Entrepreneurship Week.

“It’s the first time ever that this type of event is happening here. We are joining over 170 countries across the world and 35,000 events across the globe that are happening to support entrepreneurship and innovation. As well as diversity and inclusion,” said Keith Modzelewski, director of entrepreneurship.

The week-long event was put together by ESU, Startup Pocono, and the Monroe 2030 Action Team — An organization made up of community leaders and volunteers who want to keep Monroe County thriving.

Valerie Case works for the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and is co-chair of the Action Team.

“We have a how to market to generation z panel on Wednesday evening that I think is going to be really fantastic and having that group in particular tell people, this is how you are going to win our attention. We have a financial workshop, a coding workshop, we have things on graphic design,” said Valerie Case, Monroe 2030 Action Team.

Events taking place this week at East Stroudsburg University aren’t just open to students. The public is encouraged to come, too.

“For the entire community to be able to come out, and again, get to meet people, partner in ideas, partner in capital — anything that they can get to generate new things, new things happening for our community and county,” said Case.

All the events this week are free for both students and the public to attend.

Some events will be held at the Innovation Center in Smithfield Township and others right on campus.

If you’re interested visit the schedule of events for times and locations.