Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton Police say they have in custody the driver who hit a woman and took off.

Officers tell us the woman appears to be okay after she was struck Monday by a Jeep Cherokee.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Avenue and West Linden Street on the city's west side.

Scranton Police say the driver returned to the scene and admitted to the crash.