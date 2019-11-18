Crash Dumps Trash, Closes Road in Schuylkill County

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused a big mess Monday morning in part of Schuylkill County.

A viewer sent us a photo of a trash trailer overturned on Route 54 near Tamaqua.

The crash happened around 9 a.m., blocking the roadway.

Emergency officials tell us one person was taken to the hospital.

The road was closed while the crash was cleaned up.

