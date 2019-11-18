Crash Dumps Trash, Closes Road in Schuylkill County
RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused a big mess Monday morning in part of Schuylkill County.
A viewer sent us a photo of a trash trailer overturned on Route 54 near Tamaqua.
The crash happened around 9 a.m., blocking the roadway.
Emergency officials tell us one person was taken to the hospital.
The road was closed while the crash was cleaned up.
40.825270 -75.977314
JIMBRONY
I hope whoever they took to the hospital gets the care they need.
What a mess.
Wonder what caused it?
lickerblisters
D.O.T would like to thank all street roamers who participated in this morning’s cleanup! 👏