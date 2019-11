× Supporting Local Businesses At Christmas in the Creek

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Shoppers in Luzerne County came out to support local businesses all while crossing a few items off their holiday gift lists on Sunday.

Organizers of Christmas in the Creek say it’s a collaboration between six local and small businesses including Juniper Hollow, a gift shop.

Folks browsed unique gifts and plenty of holiday decor here in Hunlock Creek.