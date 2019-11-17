Supporting Local Business This Holiday Season

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Holiday goodies were for sale at Life is Beautiful Salon and Spa in Carbondale.

Crocheted stuffed animals, hand-made jewelry and home-made soaps were just some of the gifts for people to buy at the shop along South Main Street.

It’s all part of the fourth annual Shopping in a Small-Town Night.

Organizers say they like to bring together talented family and friends to sell their items.

“There’s a little bit of everything. Something for everybody. Do some early Christmas shopping. We have really great gifts here,” Lisa Harach said

Shoppers could also pick up some homemade Christmas decor at the spa in Lackawanna County.

