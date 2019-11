× Sixth Annual Scott Ewing Memorial 5k Benefits Pocono Family YMCA

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — More than 70 runners took to Main Street in Stroudsburg Sunday morning for the sixth annual Scott Ewing Memorial 5k.

Ewing was an avid runner and one of the founders of the Pocono Area Running Club.

Money raised at the 5k benefits the Pocono Family YMCA.

The funds will be used for scholarships and programs in Monroe County.