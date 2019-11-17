× One Person Dead After Wrong-Way Crash

PRINGLE, Pa. — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on a busy highway in Luzerne County.

Troopers believe the driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the Cross-Valley Expressway near Pringle Saturday night when they hit two other cars.

A passenger in the car traveling in the wrong direction died at the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released after the deadly crash in Luzerne County.