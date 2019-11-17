One Person Dead After Wrong-Way Crash
PRINGLE, Pa. — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on a busy highway in Luzerne County.
Troopers believe the driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the Cross-Valley Expressway near Pringle Saturday night when they hit two other cars.
A passenger in the car traveling in the wrong direction died at the hospital.
The victim’s name has not been released after the deadly crash in Luzerne County.
2 comments
chaz918
Rarely ever heard of this type of thing before cellphones. Or cars hitting buildings. Everyone is guilty so no one has the balls to speak out.
lamestream r
There can be many reasons for this to continue to happen, but most of these incidents, drivers are impaired! We must ban alcohol now or shut down the highways!