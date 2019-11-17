Kioti Krazy Contest 2019

Posted 6:45 pm, November 17, 2019, by , and , Updated at 06:46PM, November 17, 2019

WNEP’s “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg have teamed up to give away a Kioti K9 2400 UTV.

Here’s How To Play:

Watch “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” Sundays at 6:30 PM on WNEP and unscramble the names of animals you can find in the great outdoors. You need three unscrambled words to enter.

Scramble words will be given on:

  • Sunday, November 17 @ 6:30 PM
  • Sunday, November 24 @ 6:30 PM
  • Sunday, December 1 @ 6:30 PM

To enter, simply collect correct clues then CLICK HERE to enter the contest.

The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, December 8 @ 6:30 p.m.

Winner is responsible for all taxes, titles and transfers.

Restrictions:

  • You can enter once a day per e-mail address.
  • You must be 18 years or older to claim the prize.
  • You must enter online.
  • Entries will be accepted from Sunday, November 17, 2019 beginning at 7pm until midnight on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

