Jury Selection for Shawn Christy Case Begins Tomorrow

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County who made national news after he allegedly threatened President Trump and other elected officials is expected to head to court tomorrow for his federal trial. A lot has changed in the year since he was detained.

Shawn Christy of McAdoo was on the run for three months before being arrested in Ohio and charged with making online threats against president trump and other elected officials.

Monday is scheduled to be the first day of his federal trial in Scranton. Christy has been approved by the judge to represent himself. Mr. Christy has been known to disrupt court proceedings and even had to be restrained by court marshalls. He has entered a not guilty plea for the dozens of charges he faces.

In 2018, Christy was on the run when he fled Schuylkill County and traveled through Canada and six states, stealing cars, food, and supplies to evade police. The manhunt continued for three months from June 2018 through September 2018, when he was captured by police in Ohio before being brought back to the Lackawanna County Prison.

In addition to the federal case, Shawn Christy also faces charges in Schuylkill, Carbon and Luzerne counties. If convicted, he could face several decades in prison.