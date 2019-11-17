In Your Neighborhood

Posted 7:36 am, November 17, 2019, by

Holiday Craft and Gift Sale

If you’re looking for a homemade gift for the holidays, head to Luzerne County, Saturday, November 23. The holiday craft and gift sale will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Dallas OES Hall, behind the CVS. Vendors will have a variety of items. Eastern Star will be selling their famous Welsh cookies. Plus, find jars filled with cookie and soup mixes. Several baskets are available for the Eastern Stamp Out Cancer Project.

All Wrapped Up

Enjoy a shopping extravaganza in Lackawanna County, Sunday, November 24. The holiday shopping event, All Wrapped Up, will go from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale. There will be more than 25 vendors with a selection of unique items for sale. You’ll find hand-crafted pieces such as jewelry, clothing, soaps, chocolates and more. Tickets are $5 and support charities in Carbondale.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

