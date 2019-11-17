Good Morning PA – Wallenpaupack Area High School Jr. Players

Posted 9:31 am, November 17, 2019, by

Wallenpaupack Area High School Jr. Players present Frozen Jr. from November 21st through November 24th. All characters lines will be shadowed by another actor in American Sign Language. Visit http://www.wallenpaupack.org/wahsplayers/ for more information.

