× Fury Friends at The Shoppes at Montage

MOOSIC, Pa. — Cats and kittens took over the Shoppes at Montage in the hopes of finding a forever home.

The cat adoption event at Pet Valu was hosted by Baby Jack’s Rescue.

The rescue works to foster cats and educate owners on hazards against felines.

Some kids joined in on the effort and were taking donations for the rescue in Lackawanna County.