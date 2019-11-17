× Field Hockey Players Rally Around One of Their Own

KINGSTON, Pa. — A group of high school athletes rallied around one of their own today who recently lost her dad.

Field hockey players from Lackawanna and Luzerne counties gathered here at Wyoming Valley West Stadium in Kingston for the third annual Field Hockey Senior Classic.

Each year the tournament raises money for charity. This year, it benefits the American Heart Association in memory of Bob Sorokas, the father of Wilkes-Barre Area senior Abie Sorokas.

“I just know that he would have wanted to be here and so we just wanted to show our support for Abie. I know it’s probably still hard for her – and its always going to be hard, but we really just wanted to make her feel better about it,” Wilkes-Barre Area senior Ali Tedik said.

More than sixty seniors participated in the field hockey tournament in Luzerne County.