LARKSVILLE, Pa. — The coroner was called to an ATV crash Sunday evening in Luzerne County.

State police shut down one lane of East Main Street in Larksville around five while they tried to piece together what happened.

The coroner arrived at the crash site shortly afterward.

State police and the coroner would not comment on the deadly wreck.

East Main Street has since re-opened.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.