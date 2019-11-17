Community Rallies Around Former Springville Resident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. -- “She is vibrant, she's a vibrant person,” friend Dan Copes said.

That's how friends and family of Larell Paradise describe the thirty-two-year-old mom. Originally from Springville in Susquehanna County, she now calls Florida home. But the community is rallying behind Larell in her hour of need.

“She goes to Cancer Treatment Center in Atlanta every other week for chemo ... and then after the chemo is done, she goes to Houston for radiation and surgery,” Paradise’s stepfather Brad Adleman said.

Back in August, Larell was diagnosed with anal cancer. A rare condition with the American Cancer Society estimating just over eight thousand new cases diagnosed each year.

“She's definitely very strong and a fighter. We all think she is going to pull through and be strong,” Paradise’s sister Makenna Ellis said.

In her own words on a go fund me page, Larell writes in part:

"Doctors and healthcare professionals told me 'it's not cancer. You're too young.’ I took charge of my healthcare and paid out of pocket for the procedure that discovered the tumor. The doctor said he didn't need to wait for the results to know it's cancer."

Larell's family says they are so grateful for the turnout, and some of these people in this room have never even met her.

“This community is amazing. What they do for people they don't even know. Probably over half these people don't even know who this girl is, and they just joined together and helped. It's wonderful,” Kelly Vanauken of Frank’s Pub said.

Larell's family and friends say that she hopes to return to her passion, teaching yoga, after her battle with cancer, and they are thankful for the funds raised to help pay her medical expenses.

“It is so overwhelming. We got more support than we ever imagined we would. People've offered help, donations, the community has just been outstanding with the support we couldn't ask for more,” Adleman said.