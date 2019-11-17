Capturing the True Essence of Thanksgiving in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All of the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal were distributed for the 40th year in Luzerne County.
The commission on opportunity held its annual Thanksgiving Project Food Distribution at the former sears store in the Wyoming Valley Mall.
Volunteers distributed food baskets featuring all of the holiday favorites including turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables.
It’s all to make sure members of the community dealing with hardships can still enjoy a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.
“All the work that’s being put into this is amazing. So, I’m grateful for those that put this together because I’m able to put a nice dinner on my table,” Jennifer Coolbaugh said.
1 Comment
lamestream r
For 25 years we have feed a friend and for 25 years nothing has changed! We just keep on enabling many whom can afford a Thanksgiving dinner, but are abusing the system! For the same time period, we have these free give a way’s where I’ll admit, “SOME” may need the help, but many do not and are just looking for the free handout! We need to enable folks to look ways to make ends meet and not expect it year after year! I find it disturbing to see many coming for this food with new i phones in hand and free food in the other hand!