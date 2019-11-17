× Capturing the True Essence of Thanksgiving in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All of the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal were distributed for the 40th year in Luzerne County.

The commission on opportunity held its annual Thanksgiving Project Food Distribution at the former sears store in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Volunteers distributed food baskets featuring all of the holiday favorites including turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables.

It’s all to make sure members of the community dealing with hardships can still enjoy a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.

“All the work that’s being put into this is amazing. So, I’m grateful for those that put this together because I’m able to put a nice dinner on my table,” Jennifer Coolbaugh said.