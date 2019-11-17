A Tasty Fundraiser in Luzerne County

Posted 10:31 pm, November 17, 2019, by

PITTSTON, Pa. — Folks brought their appetites to a fundraiser in Luzerne County.

A Taste of Greater Pittston featured food, wine, and baked goods from some of the area’s best restaurants, caterers, breweries and more.

The mouth-watering event raises money for the Pittston Memorial Library.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out on a cold day. We got some great wines to keep us warm and soup so it’s fun,” Lisa Joyce said.

After filling up on delicious food, attendees enjoyed some live entertainment at the library in Pittston.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.