A Tasty Fundraiser in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Folks brought their appetites to a fundraiser in Luzerne County.

A Taste of Greater Pittston featured food, wine, and baked goods from some of the area’s best restaurants, caterers, breweries and more.

The mouth-watering event raises money for the Pittston Memorial Library.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out on a cold day. We got some great wines to keep us warm and soup so it’s fun,” Lisa Joyce said.

After filling up on delicious food, attendees enjoyed some live entertainment at the library in Pittston.