Wyoming Seminary Wins 8th State Field Hockey Title

Grace Parsons scored in double overtime and the Wyoming Seminary field hockey team won the PIAA Class "A" Championship over Oley Valley 1-0 in 2OT. The win marks the 8th state title in school history.
