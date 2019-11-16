Veterans Let Loose at Gala in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- The Valhalla Fall Ball was a way for veterans in Lackawanna County to let loose.

The gala held at Genetti Manor in Dickson City combined fun and games with a formal military dinner ceremony.

Vets hula hooped and even dueled with Nerf guns.

"There was a bit of shenanigans. In the military we always believe you should have a little fun and build camaraderie through that," said CW3 Daniel Stella of Duryea.

Money raised at the ball helps Valhalla Veterans Services in Scranton provide services and programs to veterans and first responders.