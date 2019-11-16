Southern Columbia Wins 27th District Title in Last 29 Years

Posted 10:39 pm, November 16, 2019, by

With a 49-0 win over Mt. Carmel Area in the District IV Class "AA" Championship game, the Southern Columbia football team claimed the district title for the 27th time in the last 29 years.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.