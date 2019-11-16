Pop Up Shop Debuts in the Electric City

Posted 5:53 pm, November 16, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pop Up Downtown debuted in Scranton on Saturday featuring several local small businesses.

Its a shop along North Washington Avenue featuring businesses selling art, vintage clothes and food.

“The owner of the building kind of wanted to promote downtown and to get some businesses in the city for the holidays and so a group of us came together that are really passionate about Scranton in about our businesses and we just decided we wanted to make this work and were able to bring this store to life,” said Ashley Paschke.

Pop Up Downtown marked its grand opening with giveaways all day long in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.