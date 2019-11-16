Police Talking to Person of Interest After String of Vehicle Fires

Posted 11:18 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30PM, November 16, 2019

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County say they have a person of interest after a string of vehicle fires on back to back nights.

Authorities responded to at least three cars set on fire throughout Luzerne County beginning at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

A photo from Exeter Fire Department shows flames engulfing a vehicle at Barber Ford on Wyoming Avenue.

In Kingston, police found another burned out car on Pierce Street. The vehicle was discovered not far from Pierce Street Drugs.

It was a similar scene in Larksville where someone torched a Tesla at Eastern Motor Corporation.

State police have taken over the investigation and are speaking to a person of interest.

This comes after someone set fire to three other vehicles on Friday in Hanover Township.

Police say a silver BMW was near two businesses on the San Souci Parkway when those cars went up in flames.

All of the fires in Luzerne County are being considered suspicious.

