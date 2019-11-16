× Police Searching for Arsonist After Car Fires in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for the person they believe intentionally set fire to three cars.

Officers say two cars were lit on fire at JD ByRider along the San Souci Parkway on Friday evening.

Soon after, another car went up in flames at Sans Souci Motor Sales in Hanover Township.

Investigators are searching for the owner of a BMW seen in the area at the time of the fires in Luzerne County.