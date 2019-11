× Police Identify Suspect in Plymouth Car Theft

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Police have named the suspect they believe stole a car with a 12-year-old boy inside.

Plymouth police are looking for Ryan Bush.

They say Bush stole the car Friday afternoon outside a bank on West Main Street.

The car was found a short time later.

The boy was inside unharmed.

Bush is wanted on robbery of a motor vehicle and related charges in Luzerne County.