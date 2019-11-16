× Furniture Store in Dickson City Hosts Food and Clothing Drive

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A business in Lackawanna County is giving back.

Berger Family Furniture held a food and clothing drive at its store in Dickson City on Saturday.

Shoppers were encouraged to fill up a box inside the store.

“It’s amazing how many people come in. I mean, just in two hours I have a full box. I’m going to need another box very shortly,” said Brian Berger.

Donations from the food and clothing drive in Dickson City benefits Angels Attic located in Scranton.