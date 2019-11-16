Boy Scout Puts on Free Dinner for Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A free dinner for veterans in Lackawanna County was made possible by one boy's hard work.

Brandon Davis of Lake Ariel threw a spaghetti dinner for vets at the VFW in Jefferson Township.

Davis, who is trying to earn his Eagle Scout award, raised money for the dinner by mowing lawns all summer.

"My family are veterans, I have a whole bunch of people who are veterans. I've always enjoyed doing this and I thought it'd be a really nice way to give back to veterans and the community," Davis said.

The dinner was free for veterans but donations were accepted. All money raised went towards the Lake Ariel Boy Scout Troop and the VFW in Lackawanna County.