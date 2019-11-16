× Aquarium Transforms into Hogwarts for Harry Potter Takeover

SCRANTON, Pa. — Members of the wizarding world took over the Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den this weekend.

The aquarium hosted a Harry Potter-themed event for witches and wizards of all ages.

The place transformed into Hogwarts and visitors learned all about magical creatures such as toads, tarantulas and owls.

There were also vendors selling Harry Potter goodies at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Lackawanna County.