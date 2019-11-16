Aquarium Transforms into Hogwarts for Harry Potter Takeover

Posted 5:45 pm, November 16, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Members of the wizarding world took over the Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den this weekend.

The aquarium hosted a Harry Potter-themed event for witches and wizards of all ages.

The place transformed into Hogwarts and visitors learned all about magical creatures such as toads, tarantulas and owls.

There were also vendors selling Harry Potter goodies at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.