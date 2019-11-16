× 13 Prison Employees Suspended After Inmate Death at SCI Mahanoy

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than a dozen employees have been suspended after an inmate died at SCI Mahanoy.

According to the Department of Corrections, 13 employees have been suspended without pay after an inmate died earlier this month.

Tyrone Briggs, a 29-year-old who was serving a 15-to-30-year sentence, was pronounced dead after a fight with another inmate.

The DOC has not released the names of the employees but says the suspensions include medical and security staff.

The investigating into the death at SCI Mahanoy is ongoing.