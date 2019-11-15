Woman Arrested After Troopers Find 15 Pounds of Marijuana in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing drug charges in Wayne County.

State police say they went to a house on Bavarian Hill Road in Damascus Township on Wednesday to serve a warrant.

There, they found one pound of marijuana.

Their investigation later took troopers to a barn on Krols Lane in Cherry Ridge Township where 14 pounds of marijuana was found inside.

Dianna Mullins, of California, was arrested.

The 55-year-old woman is locked up on drug possession charges in Wayne County.