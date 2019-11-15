Valley View @ Dallas

Posted 11:36 pm, November 15, 2019, by

Dallas has the only win over Valley View this season, a 37-7 shellacking last month.  Valley View was looking for revenge, but the Mountaineers had other ideas, winning The District title for the first time since 1999....29-7 over the Cougars

