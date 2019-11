Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSDALE, Pa.--Officials plan to close a section of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday into Monday.

The closure is in both directions of the Turnpike between the Lansdale exit and the Quakertown exit.

The area is south of the Lehigh Tunnel.

Officials hope the planned closure only lasts for about six hours, from about midnight Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.