Shooting reported at New Jersey high school football game

At least two people were transported to the hospital Friday evening after a shooting took place during a high school football game in New Jersey, police said.

One victim is a “young juvenile” and the other is a young male, said Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin. Both are “seriously injured,” Riggin said.

The shooting took place at the end of the third quarter of the game between Camden High School and Pleasantville High School, according to CNN affiliate WPVI-TV. Several Pleasantville players told CNN affiliate KYW-TV they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks, but once they realized what the sounds were, they ran through a fence.

Video from WPVI-TV shows football players and attendees alike scrambling after shots were fired. People could be seen hopping fences, diving under bleachers and lying down on the field as the chaos unfolded.

Riggin said there were several police officers and administrators at the game but did not give additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police are coordinating with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, said Matthew Hartman, spokesman for Pleasantville police.

The Newark office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted its agents were responding.

CNN Philadelphia affiliate KYW showed aerial footage of police at the stadium.

