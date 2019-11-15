× Santa Parade 2019

Santa Parade 2019

Live! – Downtown Scranton

Saturday, November 23rd

9:30am only on WNEP-TV 16

Lights, bells, the colors of red and green, music and marching – just some of the pageantry you can expect as St. Nick makes his way to our area!

They say everybody loves a parade, especially one that announces the beginning of the Holiday Season! WNEP-TV brings you the excitement of the Santa Parade – Live from Downtown Scranton. The broadcast, beginning at 9:30am on Saturday, November 23rd, features bands, marching units, floats and the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself. Newswatch 16’s Stacy Lange, Scott Schaffer, and Ryan Leckey have the play-by-play and street covered. We hope to see you there or, enjoy the parade from the comfort of your own home.

The Santa Parade telecast from Downtown Scranton is brought to you in part by: Jack Williams Tire and Auto Centers, Weis Markets, NEPA Honda, as well as Raymour and Flanigan.