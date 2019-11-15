Mother and Grandmother of Beaten Child Appear in Court

Posted 5:50 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, November 15, 2019

SUNBURY, Pa.--The mother and grandmother of a three-year-old girl who was badly beaten last month were in court today.

Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton and Christy Willis gave up their right to a hearing for obstruction and hindering apprehension.

Police say Delcamp's boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, beat Arabella Parker several times, causing brain damage, broken ribs, and a broken collarbone.

Burgess, Delcamp and Willis all remain locked up.

Arabella's aunt tells us the little girl's condition is not improving and that she remains on a ventilator.

