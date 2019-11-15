Mother and Grandmother of Beaten Child Appear in Court

SUNBURY, Pa.--The mother and grandmother of a three-year-old girl who was badly beaten last month were in court today.
Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton and Christy Willis gave up their right to a hearing for obstruction and hindering apprehension.
Police say Delcamp's boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, beat Arabella Parker several times, causing brain damage, broken ribs, and a broken collarbone.
Burgess, Delcamp and Willis all remain locked up.
Arabella's aunt tells us the little girl's condition is not improving and that she remains on a ventilator.
40.862585 -76.794410