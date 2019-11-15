WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Hearings Continue

Man Shot in Ankle During Road Rage Incident on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

Posted 9:29 am, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09AM, November 15, 2019

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. —  One man is locked up in Luzerne County after allegedly assaulting another man during a road rage incident.

Police say Kenneth Kuras shot another driver’s door, hitting the victim in the ankle just before 6 p.m. on Thursday on Interstate 81 north near Hazleton.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Kuras is locked up in Luzerne County on aggravated assault and related charges.

